Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $14.22 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 143.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,656 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $232.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.