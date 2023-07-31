Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $17.51 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,541 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

