Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $23.02 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $23,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,597,000 after buying an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,127,000 after buying an additional 79,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $199.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.24.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.70.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

