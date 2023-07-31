Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 139,445 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Biogen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,006,000 after purchasing an additional 180,012 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.42 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.15 and a 200-day moving average of $286.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.19.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

