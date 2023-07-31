Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,451 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $92.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.82. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.