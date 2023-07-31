Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 48.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $511.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.72. The stock has a market cap of $143.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $513.22.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

