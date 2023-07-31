Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,432 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $24,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.8 %

LOPE stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.