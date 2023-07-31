Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 118,364 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118,364 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after buying an additional 4,378,073 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,233,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,373,409 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.1 %

Copart stock opened at $88.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.