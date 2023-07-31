Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 242,386 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 242,386 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

