Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,286 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $219,236,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 856,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $214.64 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $166.93 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

