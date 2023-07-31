Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,368 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $23,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $4,035,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.4% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,225.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,210.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,210.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,530.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.