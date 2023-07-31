Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,297 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $91.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.13. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $78,546.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,153.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at $64,871,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,324 shares of company stock worth $7,623,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

