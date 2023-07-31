Markel Group (MKL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $19.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,447.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,364.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,343.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 119 shares of company stock worth $160,092 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.