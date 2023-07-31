Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $421.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.