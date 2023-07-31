Maxim Group Raises Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $55.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CUBI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of CUBI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,478. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.57. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

