Melius Begins Coverage on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Equities researchers at Melius initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Melius’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $113.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.31.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.93. 103,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,834. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after buying an additional 1,143,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

