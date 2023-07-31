Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.12-$19.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.33.

NYSE MTH opened at $150.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.83. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 5,490.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

