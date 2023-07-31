Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $340.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $315.65.

Shares of META stock opened at $325.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $833.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.72. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

