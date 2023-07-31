Mistras Group (MG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mistras Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.02 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.64%.
Mistras Group Price Performance
MG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. 2,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,083. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $223.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
Mistras Group Company Profile
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mistras Group
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 2 Attractive Large Caps on Sale After Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.