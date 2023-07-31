Mistras Group (MG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mistras Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.02 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

Mistras Group Price Performance

MG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. 2,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,083. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $223.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

