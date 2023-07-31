Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLPG. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.37.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos Trading Up 1.5 %

GLPG stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,276. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $2.26. The business had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.88 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Research analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 513,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,946,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,494,000 after acquiring an additional 50,156 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Galapagos by 2,065.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,109 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 587,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.