Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,255 shares of company stock valued at $27,602,522 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $430.05. 926,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,436,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.75. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

