Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 137,200 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $236.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

