NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $467.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 243.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

