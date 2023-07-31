ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.27-1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.095-2.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.27-$1.41 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.62.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.96. 2,970,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,803,733. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

