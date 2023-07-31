PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 861.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,190 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.06% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 575.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PMT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.83. 239,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.46. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $156,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,400 shares in the company, valued at $791,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.