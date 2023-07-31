Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.46. 243,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51. The company has a market cap of $154.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

