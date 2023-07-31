Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

NYSE PG opened at $156.41 on Monday. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $368.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

