Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $467.50 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 243.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

