Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,208,000. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,393,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,662,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,916,000 after purchasing an additional 885,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG opened at $64.88 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

