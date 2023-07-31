Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,557 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Waters worth $24,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Waters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.73.

Shares of WAT opened at $285.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.28. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $248.18 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

