Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 326.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,457 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $303.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

