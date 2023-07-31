Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $80.00 at Truist Financial

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.42.

ROKU stock traded up $5.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.41. 5,789,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,169,577. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 in the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

