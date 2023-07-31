Royal Bank of Canada Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $60.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
nVent Electric Trading Up 1.7 %
nVent Electric stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric
In other nVent Electric news, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $145,504.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of nVent Electric
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in nVent Electric by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,722,000 after buying an additional 33,796 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,393,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 231,319 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 810,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.
