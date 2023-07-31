Royal Bank of Canada Boosts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $60.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

nVent Electric stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $145,504.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,541.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Scheu purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in nVent Electric by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,722,000 after buying an additional 33,796 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,393,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 231,319 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 810,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.