Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $67.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Down 1.1 %

OLN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 80,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 83,895 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.