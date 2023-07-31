Royal Bank of Canada Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $62.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,783. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $330,803.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $24,653,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,180,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

