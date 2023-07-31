Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 853.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,150 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

RWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.75. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 155.34%.

Runway Growth Finance Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

