SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SE. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

NYSE SE traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.18. 1,292,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,744. SEA has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.65.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of SEA by 120.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 95.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

