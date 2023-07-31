Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 132.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,417 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Seagate Technology worth $18,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX opened at $63.45 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $83.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.56.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

