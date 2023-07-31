Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Lessened by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after acquiring an additional 139,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,097,000 after buying an additional 56,176 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $192.11 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,775,021.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,037.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,775,021.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,037.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,008 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

About Seagen



Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.



