SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 65.36%. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $787.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.37. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at $469,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBOW. TheStreet lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

