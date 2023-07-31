Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.70 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $391,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the airline’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.