SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 4.9% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.81.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $156.32 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $147.24. The company has a market capitalization of $368.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

