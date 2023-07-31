St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $156.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

