Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 5,718 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 244,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 76,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.96. 1,931,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,941,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

