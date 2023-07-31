Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 697 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.56. 195,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.59. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

