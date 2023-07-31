Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 763 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,895 shares of company stock worth $14,812,484 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.19. 291,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,612. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $189.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.94 and a 200 day moving average of $246.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

