Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,485 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.33 on Monday, reaching $323.20. 142,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,782. The company has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $326.46 and a 200-day moving average of $283.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.