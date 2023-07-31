Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,192,188. The stock has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

