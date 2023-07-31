Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.23. The stock had a trading volume of 779,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $147.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

