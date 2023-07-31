Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 2,083.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BILL from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

NYSE BILL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.17. The stock had a trading volume of 174,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,782. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $179.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

